Justice Aalia becomes first woman Chief Justice of LHC

ISLAMABAD - The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) Tuesday unanimously nominated Justice Aalia Neelum, as Chief Justice of Lahore High Court (LHC).

She will be the first-ever woman top judge of the Lahore High Court after approval from the Parliamentary Committee. The Commission also unanimously nominated Justice Shafi Muhammad Siddiqui for post of Sindh High Court (SHC) top judge. The slot was vacated after former SHC CJ Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi’s elevation as a top court judge with Justice Malik Shahzad and Justice Shahid earlier this month.

A meeting of the Judicial Commission was held under the chairmanship of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa. In the meeting, Justice Aalia Neelum was nominated as Chief Justice of Lahore High Court.

Justice Aalia is third in the seniority list of the LHC after the elevation of former LHC CJ Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan to the Supreme Court.

After Justice Shahzad’s elevation, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan had been appointed as the acting CJ for the high court by President Asif Ali Zardari under Article 196.

Justice Aalia Neelum was born on 12 November 1966. She obtained her LLB degree from Punjab University in 1995. She was enrolled as an advocate on 1st February 1996.

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan will retire on April 26, 2026, while Justice Najafi is retiring on September 14, 2025. Justice Aalia Neelum will serve until November 11, 2028. If elevated, Justice Neelum will be the first female chief justice of the LHC. She is known as a judge with expertise in criminal laws.