Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has highlighted the potential for enhanced tourism, trade and cultural exchanges between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

Talking to CEO of Somon Air Abdulkosim Valiev in Dushanbe, he expressed the desire to increase flights and launch cargo service between the two countries.

Highlighting the economic benefits, Faisal Kundi stressed the importance of launching cargo services to benefit business communities and facilitate citizens of both countries.