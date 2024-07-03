KP Governor visits Tajikistan to boost trade, tourism

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday discussed opportunities for enhancing trade, investment, and tourism during a meeting with Tajikistan’s Khalton Region Governor Davlatali Said.

Governor Kundi is on an official visit to Tajikistan leading a high-level delegation comprised of prominent business and government figures, said a handout.

During the meeting, both the leaders emphasised the strategic proximity of Khalton to Afghanistan and its potential benefits for economic ties with Pakistan, particularly for traders and investors in Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Governor Kundi highlighted the rich opportunities for commerce and investment in both countries, inviting Tajik authorities to visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - Peshawar and engage with local business communities to foster economic growth and promote tourism.

“I believe that due to the close geographical proximity between Khalton and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, our shared religion and culture, we should consider Peshawar and Khalton as sister regions,” Governor Kundi stated, underscoring cultural ties and mutual interests in regional development.

Moreover, the leaders discussed the inclusion of Khalton in the CASA-1000 project, a major initiative for electricity supply among Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan, highlighting its potential to enhance regional connectivity and economic stability.

Governor Davlatali Said echoed these sentiments, praising Governor Kundi’s vision for trade, tourism, and economic development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He expressed eagerness for reciprocal visits especially to Peshawar to further strengthen bilateral relations and explore collaborative opportunities.

He said that Governor Kundi’s visit signifies a broader diplomatic effort to deepen ties with Tajikistan and capitalise on shared economic interests, beyond mere tourism.

He said that it is expected that future exchanges and collaborative ventures will continue to strengthen regional cooperation and prosperity between Pakistan and Tajikistan.