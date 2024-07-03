With its party politics steadily fading away in the face of a strong coalition government focused on economic reform, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) needed assistance to restart its narrative. Within the span of a week, that narrative has arrived readymade from two very unlikely sources.

Following a resolution by the US House of Representatives on Pakistan’s democratic and human rights, the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention released an opinion stating that Imran Khan’s detention and prosecution in the first Toshakhana and cipher cases were “without legal basis” and politically motivated. Just like that, PTI’s narrative has received wings—even if they are bestowed by sources that Imran Khan once railed against for being involved in a supposed conspiracy against him. Stranger things have happened in politics. On closer inspection, the opinion by the UN working group ends up affirming the status quo. Firstly, it claimed that Imran Khan’s conviction in the first Toshakhana case and the cipher case had no legal basis. Even if we lend credence to the working group’s ability to correctly grasp all the specifics and peculiarities of Pakistan’s legal code and case law, the fact remains that Imran Khan’s sentence was suspended in the first case, and he was acquitted in the second. Regarding the Iddat case—for which Imran Khan is actually serving a sentence—the working group had no comments on the “legal basis” of the conviction, only its timing. This reinforces the fact that the conviction was merited under law, something Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar echoed when he said that “the PTI founder is entitled to all rights under the national Constitution and laws, as well as international principles,” despite remaining a convicted prisoner.

We can continue splitting hairs, but at the end of the day, it is the judiciary whose opinion counts. Just like the US resolution, the opinion of the UN working group will fuel political debates and slogans for a while, but will have no effect on the status quo.