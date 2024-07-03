Litmus Test for India’s Democracy

The Human Rights Foundation’s (HRF) “2023 Dictators’ Playbook” provides a chilling account of how authoritarian regimes suppress dissent by stripping citizens of their rights and nationality. This analysis offers a parallel to the policies and actions under Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration, which has been increasingly characterized by its alignment with Hindutva ideology—a form of Hindu nationalism. This shift towards authoritarianism raises significant concerns about the future of democracy in India.

Hindutva, promoted by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), seeks to establish Hindu cultural hegemony in India. Modi, a long-time member of the RSS, has aligned his policies with this ideology since his election as Prime Minister in 2014. His regime has been marked by an aggressive push towards making India a Hindu nation, marginalizing religious and ethnic minorities, particularly Muslims. One of the most controversial steps taken by Modi’s government is the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in 2019. The CAA provides a pathway to Indian citizenship for non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, thereby explicitly excluding Muslims. Coupled with the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which aims to identify illegal immigrants in India, these policies have disproportionately affected Muslims, rendering them stateless and vulnerable to detention. Modi’s government has also been accused of systematically suppressing dissent. Journalists, activists, and critics of the government face harassment, arrests, and intimidation. The use of draconian laws like the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to detain activists without trial has become increasingly common. Prominent intellectuals and human rights activists, such as Sudha Bharadwaj and Anand Teltumbde, have been imprisoned under dubious charges of terrorism and sedition. The government’s crackdown on protests, particularly those led by students and civil society against the CAA and NRC, highlights its intolerance for dissent. The police’s heavy-handed response to the 2020-2021 farmers’ protests further underscores this trend. Modi’s regime has also been criticized for undermining India’s democratic institutions. The judiciary, media, and election commission have faced allegations of bias and erosion of independence. The government’s influence over these institutions has raised concerns about the integrity of India’s democracy.

For instance, the abrupt transfer of Justice Muralidhar, who criticized the Delhi police’s inaction during the 2020 Delhi riots, underscores the judiciary’s vulnerability to executive pressure. Similarly, the Modi administration’s tight control over mainstream media, achieved through financial incentives and coercion, has stifled independent journalism. Economic policies under Modi’s regime have also contributed to social instability. The demonetization initiative in 2016, aimed at curbing black money, led to economic disruption and hardship for millions, particularly in the informal sector. The implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has faced criticism for its complexity and impact on small businesses. As Modi enters his third term, the 2024 elections will serve as a critical test for India’s democracy. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) performance in the elections, which was notably weaker compared to its previous tenure, indicates growing public dissatisfaction. This presents a crucial opportunity for the political opposition and civil society to challenge the BJP’s dominance and advocate for a more inclusive and democratic India. This election result has caused a big setback to Modi’s Nefarious design to get a 2/3 majority to enact draconian laws against minorities, particularly Muslims. Indian moderate population has rejected Modi’s slogan “AB KI BAR 400 PAR”

The opposition, however, faces significant challenges. The BJP’s robust organizational structure, financial resources, and control over media narratives give it a considerable advantage. Moreover, the fragmentation and lack of a cohesive strategy among opposition parties weaken their ability to mount an effective challenge though the BJP hate policy against Muslims supported opposition to get a vote against BJP hate policy. Civil society and grassroots movements will play a vital role in this context. The farmers’ protests, which forced the government to repeal controversial farm laws, demonstrate the potential of sustained, organized resistance. Similar mobilization against policies that threaten democratic values and minority rights will be crucial.

Under Narendra Modi, India has seen a significant shift towards authoritarianism, driven by the Hindutva ideology. Policies targeting minorities, suppression of dissent, erosion of democratic institutions, and economic mismanagement have all contributed to this trend. Modi’s third term will be a decisive period for India, testing the resilience of its democracy and the ability of its people and political opposition to reclaim democratic space and uphold the country’s pluralistic ethos. The global community and human rights organizations must continue to monitor and support efforts to safeguard democracy in India, ensuring that the world’s largest democracy does not succumb to authoritarianism. This includes international advocacy, diplomatic pressure, and support for grassroots movements within India that promote democratic principles and human rights. The erosion of democratic norms in India under Modi is not just a domestic issue but a global concern. As a significant player on the world stage, India’s shift towards authoritarianism could embolden similar movements in other democracies. Therefore, the international community’s response will be crucial in setting a precedent for defending democratic values globally.

Moreover, Indian citizens must remain vigilant and active in their pursuit of democratic integrity. Civil society organizations, independent media, and ordinary citizens need to continue their advocacy for transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness in governance. The lessons from other nations highlighted in the HRF’s playbook underscore the importance of resilience and solidarity among the populace in the face of authoritarian tendencies.

While Modi’s third term poses significant challenges, it also presents an opportunity for renewal and reaffirmation of democratic principles in India. The country’s rich history of pluralism and democratic engagement provides a strong foundation for resisting authoritarianism and building a more inclusive and just society. The coming years will be critical in determining whether India can uphold its democratic values or will continue its descent into a Hindutva-driven dictatorship. This hate policy against minorities will pave for the final disintegration of India which is mired in minorities’ rights and the Naxalite movement in the northeast of India, which are likely to go out of control of Indian, unprofessional, untrained armed forces who are only capable of killing innocent unarmed Kashmiri Muslims, women, children, and old people. If the Soviet Union with so much military might can disintegrate into 15 states, then I am certain that the Modi government will finally break India into different states in the future to come with the most vulnerable, IIJOK and Khalistan movements.

Brigadier (R) Haris Nawaz

The writer is a defence and security analyst. He can be reached at Harisnawaz01@hotmail.com