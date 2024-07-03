Man kidnapped from Karachi recovered in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD - The police on Tuesday rescued a young man who was allegedly kidnapped from Karachi by unknown persons in a car. The police spokesman informed that Naseem Nagar police during snap checking on the Bypass road spotted a suspicious vehicle and the cops signalled it to stop. However, he added, the vehicle’s driver and other persons travelling with him threw out a young man from their car and sped away. He told that the person later identified him as Atif Jatt, telling the police that he was kidnapped earlier in the day from Manzoor Colony area of Karachi. The spokesman said the Karachi police and Jatt’s family had been informed about his recovery.