Mediavest celebrates landmark victory at Pakistan Digital Awards 2024

KARACHI - Mediavest, a key player within Brainchild Communications Pakistan, emerged as a dominant force at this year’s Pakistan Digital Awards. Mediavest secured a total of 7 prestigious awards, underscoring its position as a trailblazer in the digital industry. The accolades include the coveted title of Best Digital Agency of the Year, awarded to Brainchild Communications Pakistan, with Mediavest playing an instrumental role. This remarkable success underscores the creativity, innovation, and constant effort of Mediavest’s dedicated team. The recognition received at the awards ceremony is a tribute to their exceptional work in the digital space, continually setting new benchmarks for excellence. Mohibullah, Associate Director at Mediavest, commented on the achievement, saying: “Our award-winning success is built on the foundation of a talented team, the confidence of our clients, and our agency’s commitment to excellence. It’s a powerful combination that drives remarkable outcomes.” The collaboration with esteemed clients, Dawlance and foodpanda, has been instrumental in this achievement. The unwavering trust and support from these clients have been crucial in driving the success of the campaigns and projects that led to these titles. The foodpanda client team, consisting of Syed Waqas Azhar, Arij Awais, Muhammad Ali Jakhura, Sabeen Ahmed, Ali Mehmood, Fakhra Moten and Marium Muzafar, played a significant role in this accomplishment. Similarly, the Dawlance client team, which includes Raheel Hashmi, Syed Aun Raza, Aliza Yousuf, Arsal Arif, and Yusra Azam, was pivotal in reaching this landmark.