NDMA warns of medium to high flood in Rivers Chenab, Kabul

Agencies
July 03, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Tech Team and Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has forecasted that water flows are likely to increase in all major rivers and their tributaries from July 3. The River Chenab at Marala and downstream and River Kabul at Nowshera and its tributaries and nullahs would attain medium to high flood levels between July 4 to 7, a news release said.

“Develop an evacuation plan with your family, identify a safe location, and create an emergency kit with essential supplies. Travelers are advised to avoid unnecessary travel in case of heavy rainfalls and likely flooding situations,” it added.

The NDMA was working closely with federal and provincial departments to ensure preparedness and response to this potential emergency.

Agencies

