New York deputy speaker meets Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has held a meeting with State Deputy Speaker Philip Ramos.

Bilawal and Deputy Speaker Philip Ramos discussed matters of mutual interest, focusing on strengthening ties and exploring avenues for collaboration.

In addition, a delegation from the American-Pakistani Public Affairs Committee (APPAC) met with the PPP Chairman.

The delegation included Chairman APPAC Dr Ejaz Ahmed, APPAC President Imtiaz Rahi, Director APPAC Dr Pervaiz Iqbal, and APPAC Chapter President Tariq Khan.

During the meeting, the delegation apprised Bilawal of the various issues faced by the Pakistani community in the United States.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was also present on the occasion.

