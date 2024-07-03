Wednesday, July 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

New York deputy speaker meets Bilawal

New York deputy speaker meets Bilawal
Web Desk
12:11 AM | July 03, 2024
National

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has held a meeting with New York State Deputy Speaker Philip Ramos.

Bilawal and Deputy Speaker Philip Ramos discussed matters of mutual interest, focusing on strengthening ties and exploring avenues for collaboration.

In addition, a delegation from the American-Pakistani Public Affairs Committee (APPAC) met with the PPP Chairman.

The delegation included Chairman APPAC Dr Ejaz Ahmed, APPAC President Imtiaz Rahi, Director APPAC Dr Pervaiz Iqbal, and APPAC New York Chapter President Tariq Khan.

During the meeting, the delegation apprised Bilawal of the various issues faced by the Pakistani community in the United States.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was also present on the occasion.
 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1719926420.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024