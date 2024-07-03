Newly-elected SIAL chairman, VC assume charge

SIALKOT - The Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) newly-elected Chairman Hassan Ali Bhatti and Vice Chairman Faraz Akram Awan had officially assumed their roles.

They were warmly welcomed at SIAL secretariat by Members Board of Directors (BoDs), Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SIAL AVM Tanweer Ashraf Bhatti (R) and other officials. In a joint statement issued here on Tuesday, chairman and vice chairman expressed their commitment to elevate the standards of Sialkot International Airport. “We are honoured to take on these roles and are dedicated to building on the strong foundation laid by our predecessors. Our focus will be on enhancing operational efficiency, expanding our services, and ensuring the highest levels of safety and security for all our stakeholders,” they said.

Under their leadership, Sialkot International Airport aimed to continue its trajectory of growth, providing world-class facilities and services. The Board of Directors (BoDs) and entire management of SIAL extends their best wishes to the chairman and vice chairman and looks forward to a period of dynamic growth and development under their stewardship.

Sialkot DC inspects de-silting of storm sever

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain alongwith Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Arif Harnah visited Dhalewali and Kotli Loharan and inspected the de-silting work of storm sever. Chief Officer (CO) District Council Ulfat Shahzad Waraich gave a briefing regarding the ongoing work.

DC Muhammad Zulqarnain said that during the monsoon, the unhindered drainage of water was important to secure the life and property of the citizens.

For this purpose, the cleaning work of all small and large rain drains had been started across the district and all available resources were being utilised to complete it on an urgent basis. The DC appreciated the performance of the Chief Officer of District Council Sialkot and his team and hoped that the de-silting work would be completed within the stipulated time.