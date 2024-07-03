No talks with PTI: IIP Leader

ISLAMABAD - Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Central leader Aun Chaudhry on Tuesday said that no talks would be held with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership without condemnation of the May 09 violence. Addressing a news conference here at the National Press Club (NPC), he said that some reprehensible elements were hatching conspiracies against the democracy and national institutions to defame the country through their negative agenda but they would not succeed in their motives. Aun Chaudhry said that the coalition government was trying its best to put the country on track of development by ensuring economic stability, adding that it was launching mega projects during ongoing regime not only to boost national economy but also steer out the country from economic crunch. He said, “I pledge to expose those elements involved in May 09 incidents and negotiations with them are only possible after they tender apology to the victims of their violence and face legal action.” PTI leadership had always perpetrated chaos and anarchy in the country and mocked at the country’s institutions, he added. Aun Chaudhry categorically stated that nobody would be allowed to interfere in Pakistan’s affairs as PTI’s politics’ sole objectives were to create turmoil in the country but they would not succeed in their plans. He said that he would not miss a chance to expose the PTI as it was acquiring funds and donations from United Kingdom (UK), Dubai and other countries in the name of charity. He alleged that such money trail and donation amount was being utilized by PTI in instigating violence across the country, adding that it had conspired in the name of Cipher to insult the country.

During the PTI regime, he said that its bigwigs had done massive corruption and plundered the national exchequer ruthlessly.

IPP leader accused that the PTI stalwarts had established their illegal properties abroad and they were playing dirty politics in the country. It always launched a campaign against supreme institutions, using the Pakistani youth for their nefarious designs, he said.

It was foremost responsibility of every person to unveil these elements to end conspiracies against Pakistan and its institutions, he concluded.