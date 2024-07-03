Wednesday, July 03, 2024
OGDCL collaborates with NCSW for women’s empowerment and growth

July 03, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has partnered with the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) to empower women and foster their growth within the company.

Ahmed Hayat Lak, MD/CEO of OGDCL, and Ms Nilofar Bakhtiar, Chairperson of NCSW, on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to formalize this collaboration. The MoU signing ceremony was held at the OGDCL head office in Islamabad. This strategic partnership underscores OGDCL’s commitment to recognizing and honoring the invaluable contributions of women within its operations.

Earlier this year, OGDCL unveiled its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Policy to foster a more inclusive workplace culture. The collaboration between OGDCL and NCSW is poised to set a new standard for gender inclusivity and empowerment in Pakistan’s corporate landscape. OGDCL is committed to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, ensuring a workplace where every individual, regardless of gender and background, feels valued, respected, and empowered to thrive.

