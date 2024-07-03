Wednesday, July 03, 2024
One killed, two injured in road mishap in Dipalpur

Web Desk
9:22 AM | July 03, 2024
A woman was killed and two other persons sustained critical injuries when the motorcycle they were riding on collided with a truck in Dipalpur on Tuesday night.

According to details, the accident occurred at Chowk Shaheedan area of Dipalpur where a speeding truck collided with a motorcycle coming from opposite direction, killing a woman on the spot and injuring two other persons.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. Police sources informed that the truck driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

