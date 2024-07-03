Wednesday, July 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Over one million athletes to feature in Punjab Games

Staff Reporter
July 03, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -    Punjab Minister for Sports Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar has said that the Punjab Games will be organised in near future in which more than one million athletes from across the province will participate. He said this while addressing an introductory meeting of Sports Board Punjab’s new members at the National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday. He said the Punjab Games competitions will be held from Union Council to Punjab level and it will be a golden opportunity for male and female athletes of far-flung areas to prove their sports potential,” he added.  Faisal Khokhar said that a compact sports calendar comprising complete detail and schedule of next year’s sports activities will be prepared.

“This calendar will be presented in the next general body meeting of Sports Board Punjab,” he added.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chairman SBP Awais Rauf, Additional Secretary Sports Farhan Farooq, MPA Ajmal Khan Chandia, Director General Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal, Olympian Arshad Nadeem, Olympian Kh Junaid, Aisamul Haq, Umer Aslam, Waseem Akhtar, Dr Ammara Rubab, Arshad Sattar, Asad Zia and other officials.

Cartoon

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1719926420.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024