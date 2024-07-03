Over one million athletes to feature in Punjab Games

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Sports Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar has said that the Punjab Games will be organised in near future in which more than one million athletes from across the province will participate. He said this while addressing an introductory meeting of Sports Board Punjab’s new members at the National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday. He said the Punjab Games competitions will be held from Union Council to Punjab level and it will be a golden opportunity for male and female athletes of far-flung areas to prove their sports potential,” he added. Faisal Khokhar said that a compact sports calendar comprising complete detail and schedule of next year’s sports activities will be prepared.

“This calendar will be presented in the next general body meeting of Sports Board Punjab,” he added.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chairman SBP Awais Rauf, Additional Secretary Sports Farhan Farooq, MPA Ajmal Khan Chandia, Director General Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal, Olympian Arshad Nadeem, Olympian Kh Junaid, Aisamul Haq, Umer Aslam, Waseem Akhtar, Dr Ammara Rubab, Arshad Sattar, Asad Zia and other officials.