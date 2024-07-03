Wednesday, July 03, 2024
Pak, Belarus vow to boost ties

Our Staff Reporter
July 03, 2024
ISLAMABAD    -   The Sixth Round of Bilateral Political Consultations between Pakistan and Belarus was held in Islamabad on Tuesday. 

Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe), Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan, led the Pakistani side, while the Belarusian side was headed by the First Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergei Lukashevich. 

The two sides reviewed the entire range of bilateral relations covering political relations, high-level engagement and dialogue, trade and investment, military and security cooperation, education, and people-to-people contacts. 

Expressing satisfaction at the trajectory of Pakistan-Belarus relations, they agreed to enhance cooperation in all issues of mutual interest. The two sides also agreed to continue cooperation at multilateral forums, including at the United Nations, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). 

Ambassador Sergei Lukashevich also called on Foreign Secretary, Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi. Bilateral areas of cooperation and important regional and global developments were discussed. The Foreign Secretary reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further expand and diversify mutually beneficial cooperation. 

The two countries are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

