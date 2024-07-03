Pak-Tajik strategic partnership agreement is of great importance: PM

PM Shehbaz, President Emomali vow to further strengthen Pakistan-Tajikistan ties. PM given ‘Guard of Honour’ on arrival. Shehbaz Sharif lays wreath at Ismail Somoni monument.

DUSHANBE - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday called for enhancing trade, investment and connectivity between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

Addressing a joint news conference, along with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe, he emphasised to further enhance cooperation in diverse fields, including agriculture, education, health and trade.

Shehbaz Sharif said today numerous Memorandums of Understanding were signed between the two countries, will be helpful in furthering our relations. He said strategic partnership agreement is of great importance. He congratulated the Tajik side for joining hands to sign this agreement which will further brotherly relations and expanding avenues of cooperation in times to come.

The Prime Minister also stressed the need for building rail connectivity between Tajikistan, Afghanistan to all the way to port of Karachi.

As regards, bilateral cooperation, the Prime Minister said CASA1000 is likely to be completed next year. This will bring prosperity to the region.

The prime minister further said that he held one on one meeting with the Tajik President, who talked of China-Tajikistan and Afghanistan corridor. Talking about the menace of terrorism, Shehbaz Sharif said both Pakistan and Tajikistan have paid great sacrifices in fight against terrorism. Highlighting Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism, he expressed the resolve to defeat this menace through collective efforts. He said Pakistan is ready to offer its cooperation in fighting the scourge of terrorism.

Mentioning the global challenges, the Prime Minister condemned the ongoing oppression in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Gaza. He said peace in South Asia will remain elusive till the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in light of the UN Security Council resolutions.

Shehbaz Sharif also thanked President Emomali Rahmon and the people of Tajikistan for giving a warm welcome to his delegation. He extended invitation to the Tajik President to visit Pakistan.

Also, Pakistan and Tajikistan have reaffirmed their commitment to deepen the existing fraternal ties, which are based on a shared history, culture, geographical contiguity and common faith.

The understanding to this effect came at a meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe on Tuesday.

On the bilateral front, the two leaders discussed the entire range of bilateral cooperation including trade and economy, investment, connectivity, culture, education, science and technology, defence, humanitarian assistance, parliamentary exchanges, and people-to-people contacts.

The two leaders signed the Strategic Partnership Agreement, which upgrades bilateral relations to the level of a long-term strategic partnership. The two leaders underlined that the up gradation in bilateral relations would open new vistas of opportunities to further expand multifaceted cooperation.

To further deepen and diversify bilateral relations, the two sides signed a number of Agreements/MoUs in the fields of aviation, diplomacy, education, sports, people to people linkages, industrial cooperation and tourism.

The Prime Minister also apprised the President of Tajikistan about deteriorating situation of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and attempts of the Indian government to change the demographic structure of IIOJK.

Both leaders also expressed their serious concern over the ongoing situation in Gaza where Israeli atrocities have resulted in the killing of thousands of innocent Palestinians, including women and children. The two leaders urged the international community to redouble efforts to end the violence and bring peace in the region.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day official visit to Tajikistan on the invitation of the President of Tajikistan. The visit of the Prime Minister has reinforced the continuation of regular bilateral engagements at the highest-level and marks a significant step towards elevating the longstanding and multifaceted relationship between the two brotherly countries, to the next-level.

Earlier, upon arrival at Dushanbe International Airport, Prime Minister of Tajikistan Qohir Rasulzoda, warmly received the Prime Minister. In a gesture of respect and solidarity, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif laid a floral wreath at the Ismoili Somoni Statue, the national monument of Tajikistan.

‘Guard of Honour’

PM Shehbaz lays wreath at Ismail Somoni monument

