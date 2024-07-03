Pakistan, Jordan reaffirm dedication to strengthen bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema and Jordanian Ambassador Dr Maen Khreasat convened a meeting at the Prime Minister’s office to explore avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, and education. Minister Cheema lauded the longstanding friendly relations between Pakistan and Jordan, emphasizing the potential to increase trade. He highlighted the significant demand for Pakistani cotton fabric and invited Jordanian businesses to explore opportunities within Pakistan’s thriving textile and garment sectors. Additionally, the potential for exporting high-quality Pakistani rice and other food products to Jordan was discussed.

Both parties acknowledged the importance of the Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) as a vital forum for fostering economic collaboration and committed to holding the next session in Islamabad in early 2025. Minister Cheema emphasized the recent boom in Pakistan’s garment industry and extended an invitation to Jordanian counterparts to visit Textile University in Faisalabad to explore collaborations and training programs. Ambassador Khreasat expressed gratitude for the Pakistan Technical Assistance Program (PTAP) scholarships being utilized by Jordanian students and underscored the need to diversify the disciplines offered. Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, mentioned ongoing consultations to revamp the PTAP policy, including expanding available disciplines, reallocating seats, increasing stipends, and improving living standards for students to ensure comprehensive support. The meeting also addressed enhancing cooperation in cultural exchange programs, sports, and education. Ambassador Khreasat highlighted Jordan as an attractive destination for Pakistani investments and referenced existing investment promotion agreements and MoUs with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

Concluding the meeting, both parties committed to facilitating the Joint Business Council (JBC) meeting and exploring new cooperation opportunities. They reaffirmed their dedication to strengthening bilateral ties and expanding economic collaboration. Minister Cheema assured the Jordanian side of complete cooperation and expressed eagerness to address any concerns to further enhance the partnership between the two nations.