July 03, 2024
Pakistan’s tallest man dies aged 30 after illness

Pakistan's tallest man dies aged 30 after illness
Agencies
July 03, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

VEHARI   -   After suffering from an illness for a long time, Pakistan’s tallest man Zia Rasheed, aged 30, has died on Tuesday in Vehari. His funeral prayer was attended by a sea of people, including important social and political figures. Rasheed had become Pakistan’s tallest man at the age of 15. Nevertheless, the towering man had contracted a disease related to knees at the age of 20, which caused him severe pain. Since then, he could not get himself treated properly and neither the government took care of him, a private TV channel reported. With the time, his illness exacerbated. Last year, he slipped while climbing down from stairs which further aggravated his pain and he breathed his last, battling the disease on Tuesday. In an interview with a news agency in December 2018, Rasheed had said he was getting taekwondo training to ensure his body fitness and self defence. He had claimed that his height was eight feet and three inches and he was the second tallest man in the world. Rasheed had said that he had received education till Matric and added that he wanted to continue his study but facing financial and travelling problems. He had demanded the government to support him financially for living a better life.

Agencies

