Pakistan set to hold first-ever date festival in Sept

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is set to hold the first-ever date festival in September this year.

Federal Minister for Industries and National Food Security in a meeting with Dr Abdul Wahab Zayed, the Secretary-General of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, shared this initiative.

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain discussed cooperation and matters of mutual interest. The minister hailed the efforts of Khalifa International Award for organising date festival in Pakistan in September 2024 and also assured all-out support of his ministry in making the event a success.

Rana Tanveer highlighted that Pakistan is the world’s fifth largest date-producing country, expressing optimism regarding the enhancement of date exports through effective initiatives of the current government. He said efforts are underway to boost date exports for betterment of date farmers in Pakistan. Dates are an important crop for Pakistan, providing nutritious food and creating job opportunities in rural areas, he maintained.

The minister said that Pakistan’s annual date production exceeds 150,000 metric tons, positioning the country as a significant player in the global date market. Pakistani dates, especially the renowned Dhakki dates, are globally popular due to their unique taste and quality, he added.

The minister said that Pakistan aims to set up processing plants in key areas to boost dates value chain, contributing to the production of high-quality date products, including date sugar and date juice. He said establishing processing plants will increase shelf life of dates, benefiting farmers with additional income opportunities and generating employment in the agriculture sector. “These initiatives will not only enhance agricultural productivity but also create job opportunities,” he said, stressing government’s commitment to boosting Pakistan’s agricultural capabilities.