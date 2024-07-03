Pakistan, Taliban govt re-establish contact for peace talks

DOHA - In a fresh diplomatic engagement after Islamabad announced an operation against Afghanistan-based terrorists, an Afghan Taliban delegation headed by Afghan interim government’s spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid met Pakistani diplomats on the sidelines of the Doha-III conference.

The Afghan interim government’s representatives are currently visiting Doha to attend talks to “discuss increasing engagement with Afghanistan and a more coordinated response to the country, including economic issues and counter-narcotics efforts”.

They were due to meet UN officials and over 20 envoys, including the US special representative to Afghanistan as the international community grappled with its approach to Kabul’s new rulers.

During their visit, Pakistani Ambassador to Qatar Muhammad Aejaz hosted a dinner for the Afghan Taliban delegation at his residence in Doha which was attended by senior diplomats, including Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan Asif Durrani and the country’s Deputy Head of Mission in Kabul Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani.

The Pakistani envoy to Qatar also reacted to the recent meeting on X, saying: “Very delighted to have hosted the AIG [Afghanistan interim government] and Pakistan delegations attending the Doha-III [conference].”

“Both remain neighbours and brothers and have a lot in common, including a strong desire for regional peace and security,” Aejaz added.

The latest diplomatic engagement was held in a “positive environment” in which the representatives of the Afghan interim government thanked Islamabad for supporting Kabul’s stance in the Doha conference, as well as the latter’s backing on a national level.