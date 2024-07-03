Pakistan, US hold joint military exercise in Pabbi

Pakistan-United States Infantry Rifle Company Exchange Exercise-2024 is a bilateral joint exercise in Counter Terrorism domain to exchange tactical skills at combating menace of terrorism at sub unit level.

Two weeks long exercise commenced on 29 Jun 2024 at National Counter Terrorism Centre, Pabbi with participation of Infantry companies from both sides.

The exercise is aimed at sharing Counter Terrorism experiences besides refining drills procedures vital for Counter Terrorism operations.

The scope of Exercise envisages attaining marksmanship skills during urban warfare by understanding best practices adopted at sub unit level.

The inaugural event was witnessed by General Officer Commanding Kharian Garrison.