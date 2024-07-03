Pakistan will be facing severe water scarcity, droughts, desertification by 2025

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan will be facing severe water scarcity, potential droughts and desertification by 2025. “There is a severe water crisis emerging in Balochistan and Sindh, while our glaciers are melting rapidly due to global warming,” said Chairperson of the Standing Committees on Climate Change Sherry Rehman.

“We will invite the Ministry of Water Resources and other relevant institutions to discuss the water scarcity and the available solutions,” she said chairing a meeting to discuss and devise the annual agenda for the proceedings of the committee. The meeting was attended by Senators Bushra Anjum, Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, and Naseem Ehsan, while Senators Taj Haider, Quratulain Marri, and Zarqa Taimur participated virtually.

Welcoming the members, Chairperson Rehman said, “We aim to hold committee meetings twice a month and public hearings on climate change issues twice a year at the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS),” she added, “In the next meeting, we will call for a briefing on the work and performance of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination.” Rehman announced plans to summon the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in the next meeting to discuss preparations for the upcoming monsoon season. She stated, “There is a forecast for unusual monsoon rains in the country. We will receive briefings from the NDMA and the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on forecasts and government measures to manage the rains and potential damages.”

Senator Rehman emphasized the importance of collective action in addressing climate change, stating, “The government alone cannot tackle crises like climate change; individuals must also play their part in saving the environment.” She highlighted the committee’s focus on renewable energy, noting its significant contribution to global emissions. “Pakistan played a leading role in creating the Loss and Damage Fund for climate-vulnerable countries. We must continue to advocate for the implementation of the promises made,” Rehman added. “Due to constitutional constraints, the committee’s decisions are not binding on the provinces. As a minister, I used the Prime Minister’s Task Force forum to enhance provincial capacities. I will continue to raise climate-related issues of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) in every committee meeting,” She said.

"Plastic pollution is another serious climate concern. As a minister, I banned the dumping of plastic waste in Pakistan's maritime boundaries. The committee will seriously address the issue of plastic pollution. We must encourage and ensure a plastic-free world for future generations," Sherry Rehman concluded.