Wednesday, July 03, 2024
PM Shehbaz in Astana to attend SCO Summits

Web Desk
4:13 PM | July 03, 2024
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reached Astana to attend twin Summits of SCO Council of Heads of State and SCO plus.

He was received by Kazakhstan Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and others at the Nur Sultan Nazarbayev International Airport.

