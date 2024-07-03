PM Shehbaz to attend SCO summit in Kazakhstan today

The Shanghai Corporation Organisation's (SCO) two-day summit will be held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan on July 3-4.

After a virtual attendance in 2023, the SCO leaders will now gather is Astana with inclusion of Beralus as new member while taking total number of member states to 10.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the annual SCO summit. He will share Pakistan's viewpoint on important regional and global problems. The premier will also hold meetings the Chinese and Russian presidents.

It must be noted that the SCO which was originally formed in 1996 after the Soviet Union's collapse as Shanghai Five, was formally launched in 2001 with inclusion of Uzbekistan to shift focus on regional security. Pakistan and India became members of the SCO in 2017 with Iran added last year.