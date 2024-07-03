PML-N submits resolution in PA against labeling women as ignorant on social media

LAHORE - The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) submitted on Tuesday submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly against labeling women as ignorant on the social media. The resolution was submitted by PML-N member of the assembly Raheela Khadim Hussain. The resolution noted that there has been an ongoing campaign against depriving women of their basic education and the social and electronic media have been used to continuously violate women’s fundamental rights and dignity in recent days. The text of the resolution states that this House and its honorable members strongly condemn labeling 95 per cent of women as ignorant on the electronic media. They demand that the Punjab government, in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution of Pakistan and Islam, bring these miscreants to justice and punish them appropriately. The resolution also calls for discouraging such narrow-minded people and imposing a state ban on their use of social and electronic media.