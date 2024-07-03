Police arrest 15 drug sellers, 2 bike-lifters

ISLAMABAD - Following the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Islamabad Police has launched a special “Nasha Ab Nahi” movement to eradicate narcotics and keep the youngsters safe from the curse of drugs, a public relations officer said on Tuesday. He said that, during the last 24 hours, the Islamabad Police apprehended 15 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered hashish, heroin, ice, and weapons from their possession.

Following these directions, the Kohsar police team arrested an accused namely Ameen Akhtar and recovered 530 gram heroin from his possession. The Golra police team arrested an accused namely Ali Hassan and recovered a dagger from his possession. Likewise, the Shalimar police team arrested an accused namely Naseeb Ullah and Shahab Ahmed and recovered 65 gram ice and 570 gram heroin from their possession. The Shams Colony police team arrested an accused namely Qadar Ullah and recovered one dagger from his possession. The Noon police team arrested an accused namely Asif and recovered 220 gram heroin from his possession. Similarly, the Sabzi Mandi police team arrested an accused namely Mubashar Fida and recovered one dagger from his possession.

The Koral police team arrested an accused namely Hamza Basharat and recovered 15 gram ice from his possession. The Humak police team arrested an accused namely Adeel Sajjad and recovered 30 liters of liquor from his possession. The Phulgran police team arrested an accused namely Salamat and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the crackdown against proclaimed offenders and absconders, the Islamabad Police teams arrested five absconders from various areas of the city. DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza said that the Islamabad Police is conducting targeted operations on a daily basis to eliminate the scourge of drugs from the city.

He further emphasized that “Nasha Ab Nahi” is not just a campaign but a movement aimed at eradicating drugs from society and rooting out drug dealers.

Also, officials of Aabpara and Koral police stations have arrested two wanted members of a bike lifters involved in numerous bike lifting activities and recovered six stolen motorbikes from their possession, he said. He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police has started a crackdown against criminal elements and bike lifters in order to eliminate the crime from the city and protect the people’s lives and valuables.

Following these directions, the Aabpara and Koral police teams used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of the bike lifter gang. The accused were identified as Fahad Bashir and Shehriyar. Police team also recovered six stolen motorbikes from their possession. Multiple cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. DIG Islamabad Ali Raza directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and ensured the safety of lives and property of citizens on priority basis. Citizens are urged to report any suspicious individual or activity through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or via “ICT-15” app.