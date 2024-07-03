PPP councilor shot dead in Korangi targeted attack

KARACHI - An elected councillor of the Cantonment Board Korangi belonging to the Pakistan Peoples Party was in a suspected targeted attack near Singer Chowrangi on Monday, police and his party said.

The Awami Colony police said that Amir Abbasi, 33, along with his brother Samir was returning home from Malir courts on a motorcycle. When he reached Singer Chowrangi in Korangi, armed assailants on a motorbike fired a single shot and rode away. Both the brothers fell from the motorbike. Amir suffered a critical bullet wound in the head and was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. His brother suffered minor head injuries and was admitted for treatment.

Investigators collected one spent bullet casing fired from a 9mm pistol from the crime scene.

The police suspected that the murder was an outcome of some personal enmity. PPP-Sindh general secretary Waqar Mehdi told Dawn that it was an incident of targeted killing, which aimed at spreading ‘terror’.

He said that Amir was elected a councillor from Bhittai Colony for the cantonment board in Korangi.

The slain councillor was actively trying to get water for his constituents and one of his videos posted on social media showed him naming certain individuals and blaming them for disruption in water supply to his locality by tampering with the valve operation.