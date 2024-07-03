Wednesday, July 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

President Zardari, Bilour discuss national issues

President Zardari, Bilour discuss national issues
Agencies
July 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   Former Federal Minister Ghulam Ahmed Bilour met with President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday to discuss the country’s overall political, security, and law and order situation. Speaking to senior leader of the Awami National Party (ANP) Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, the president emphasized the importance of collaboration among all political parties to address national issues and achieve political and economic stability. President Zardari said that consultation and consensus among all political parties on major national issues were indispensable. Former Railways Minister Bilour congratulated President Zardari on assuming the office of the President of Pakistan for the second time.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1719986078.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024