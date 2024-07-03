President Zardari, Bilour discuss national issues

ISLAMABAD - Former Federal Minister Ghulam Ahmed Bilour met with President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday to discuss the country’s overall political, security, and law and order situation. Speaking to senior leader of the Awami National Party (ANP) Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, the president emphasized the importance of collaboration among all political parties to address national issues and achieve political and economic stability. President Zardari said that consultation and consensus among all political parties on major national issues were indispensable. Former Railways Minister Bilour congratulated President Zardari on assuming the office of the President of Pakistan for the second time.