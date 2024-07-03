Wednesday, July 03, 2024
PTI forms OIC advisory council to monitor intra-party polls

2:02 PM | July 03, 2024
 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formed an Overseas Investors Chamber (OIC) advisory council to oversee intra-party elections.

According to a notification issued here, the six-member council includes Sajjad Barki as the secretary, Muhammad Iqbal, Nasir Mir, Ghulam Jillani, and Dr. Humayun Mohmund.

The council will review and suggest amendments in policies and rules within 15-day and will also monitor the party’s inter-party polls.

Additionally, the council has been tasked with holding elections in Britain, Australia, and the US within three months and developing a strategy for global membership and funding within 30 days.

The notification was issued by PTI Additional General Secretary Firdous Shamim Naqvi.

Earlier, IPP leader Awn Chaudhry accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of hiring public relations (PR) firms for spreading ‘propaganda’ against Pakistan and its institutions, alleging that the party was the ‘real enemy’ of the country.

KP Governor desires to launch cargo service b/w Pakistan, Tajikistan

His comments came in the wake of a development, where the United Nations (UN) Working Group on Arbitrary Detention demanded the immediate release of PTI founder Imran Khan, maintaining that he was detained in ‘violation of international law’.

“(The) appropriate remedy would be to release Mr. Khan immediately and accord him an enforceable right to compensation and other reparations, in accordance with international law,” the Geneva-based UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention maintained read in its report.

