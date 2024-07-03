Realme hosts media meetup in Karachi

LAHORE - Realme organized a media meetup in Karachi to launch its new series of smartphones, the Realme 12 and Realme 12+ 5G, in Pakistan. Journalists and bloggers from various publications and media outlets attended the event, in which they were briefed on the features of smartphones and the latest trend of smartphones in Pakistan.

PR Manager Asma Hayat and Brand Manager Sohail Azam briefed the media about the latest trend of the smartphone industry in Pakistan. Since its debut, the Realme number series has garnered global appreciation, and after a two-year hiatus, it has made a triumphant return to Pakistan. Renowned for its premium quality in the Pakistani market, the series is now back with enhanced photography features and top-notch chipset capabilities.

Adding to the excitement, the unveiling of cricketer Shaheen Afridi as the brand ambassador has further bolstered Realme’s image. Afridi’s association with Realme has positively impacted the brand’s following, aligning the high-performance ethos of the cricketer with the advanced technology of new Realme 12 series.

The Realme 12+ 5G, the highlight of this launch, is quickly being recognized by the media as a formidable competitor in the 5G smartphone market. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset, featuring an 8-core 64-bit architecture with 2 ARM®? Cortex-A78 @2.6GHz and 6 ARM®? Cortex-A55 @2.0GHz cores, along with a Mali-G68 GPU, it delivers robust performance while maintaining ultra-low power consumption.

Available in two variants, 12GB RAM+256GB ROM and 8GB RAM+256GB ROM, the Realme 12+ 5G has scored over 580,000 on the AnTuTu Benchmark, setting a new standard in its price bracket and proving its capability to handle more than the average user’s needs. Beyond its impressive chipset power and benchmark scores, the Realme 12+ 5G excels in heat control, software optimization, smoothness, gaming capability, and charge speed, outperforming its competitors in every segment.

The Realme 12 is priced at PKR 59,999, while the Realme 12+ 5G is available for PKR 74,999. The realme 12 will be available in pioneer green and skyline blue, while the Realme 12+ 5G comes in pioneer green and navigator beige. These colors exude elegance and a sense of quiet confidence and adventure. Both devices will be available for purchase starting July 1, 2024.