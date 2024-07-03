Restoring Nature: Context of Islamabad

Can we repair some of the damage humans have done to nature, ecosystems and biodiversity? Besides, do we genuinely understand what consequences this damage can lead to. If yes, than we would never had reached this alarming phase.

Nature is a common word with several understandings. However, in artless words, it means all the features, forces, and processes that happen or exist independent of people, in their original form. Islamabad, lately known as Saidpur was itself a remarkable phenomenon of nature, amid breathtaking Margalla hills wearing the green fabric of pines, with its occasional show of Leopards and Rhesus Macaque, among barking dears slurping from the tiny waterfalls. The tributaries of Shahdara, where fish swim at its leisure, the dancing waves of Rawal Lake, fruit gardens of Bhara kahu, where red-wattled lapwing relish in their nectars, and the nearby snowcapped mountains of Murree. If Ghalib lived, he must have written a couple of verses on it. Although, these are some major figures, conversely several other species of wild birds, animals and even cobra co-exist, however, in danger.

We build cities in wild, then complain of entering the wild in our homes. Some cases happened in the 2020 in Islamabad. I would say leopard doesn’t enter your territory, in fact you entered their territory. Currently, we build complexes on hill tops with restaurants and alleys with caged animals. These animals used to roam freely before our arrival. Whoever gets a penny, starts to cogitate of making resorts. Hundreds and thousands of people come every day to climb Pir Sohawa to watch the so-called view of Islamabad. Like many others, I have stopped visiting the place due to huge crowd. Their arrival brings smoke, air pollution, noise pollution, and litter. They stone monkeys, catch birds, and bring drugs and some come to make TikToks. I agree there are exceptions as well, but the percentage of damage is not at par with the benefit.

Subsequently, let’s talk about Rawal Lake, do tell me if you find a space without litter. Although, we cannot stop this activity, however, can control it to our extent. The term ecological restoration aims to recreate, initiate, or accelerate the recovery of an ecosystem that has been disturbed. Disturbances are environmental changes that alter natural structure and function. Usual disturbances include restaurants and logging, intense grazing, hurricanes, floods, and fires etc. Restoration activities may be designed to replicate a pre-disturbance ecosystem or to create a new ecosystem where it had not previously occurred.

Restoration ecology is the scientific study of repairing disturbed ecosystems through human intervention. Since humans have disturbed it, it comes as the duty of human to revise it.

Today, the world has changed dramatically, the alarming situations of global warming, the melting of Antarctic, flood warnings and pandemic, hence shifted towards sustainable practices in order to restore the damage we caused to our planet since we have one and only, this Mars story is silly fable. What if the authorities like CDA and Hotel Association take the burden of this responsibility, we might be able to show our coming generations the Islamabad as in its original form, Saidpur.

MUNAZA KAZMI