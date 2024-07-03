Ruet body meets on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting

The central moon sighting body will meet on July 6 in Quetta for the sighting of Muharram crescent — the beginning of new Islamic calendar.

The meeting will be presided over by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

Zonal committees will also hold meetings for the sighting of Muharram moon in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar on the same day.

Ashura (10th Muharram) in Pakistan

This year, Muharram 9 and 10 are likely to fall on July 16 and 17, which are Tuesday and Wednesday

It is expected that the holy month of Muharram, which marks the start of the new Islamic year, will begin on July 8 in Pakistan.

If the new Islamic month beings on July 8, the Youm-e-Ashur 2024 (Day of Ashura) will be observed on July 17 in the country.

Ashura, the day of commemoration that occurs every year on the 10th of Muharram, is observed with due solemnity to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and other martyrs of Karbala amid strict security.

The day marks the undeterred resilience of the Prophet’s (PBUH) grandson, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), his family and devoted companions who all fought to uphold Islam amid opposition and cruelty.

In this connection, mourning processions will be taken out in all cities and towns of the country.

The federal government used to announce public holidays on Muharram 9 and 10 in Pakistan to mark the Ashura.





