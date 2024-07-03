Russia wants to work with Pakistan as a ‘strategic partner’: Envoy

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Communications, Board of Investment and Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan was called on by Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Albert P. Khorev on Tuesday in which matters of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed. In this meeting, detailed discussions were held on road connectivity between Russia and Pakistan which could greatly increase trade and cargo activities between both countries.

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, while talking to the Ambassador of Russia, Albert P. Khorev, said that Pakistan is keen to connect Russia through Central Asian countries and back to Karachi Port for the promotion of bilateral trade which would also help other countries on the way to boost their commerce activities. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that Pakistan gives importance to trade relations with Russia as it is very much important from economic and geographical point of view, because Russia has great significance in the region. Federal minister further said that Central Asian countries and South Asia are also equally important for trade activities for which Pakistan is ready to invite investment from these countries. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan also informed the Ambassador of Russia, Albert P. Khorev about his recent visit to Central Asia. In the meeting, they also discussed in detail the promotion of bilateral trade and creating an effective mechanism for investment matters on both sides while they agreed upon in principle on maximum points as well.

In the meeting, Ambassador of Russia in Pakistan Albert P. Khorev in his conversation said that Russia also attaches great importance to trade and economic relations with Pakistan and we are willing to provide financial and technical support to this country in various projects. He said that the road network of China, Pakistan and Central Asian countries in the region is of special importance, while Russia also wants to establish road connectivity to Pakistan through Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan as a trade corridor. Ambassador Albert P. Khorev said that in the current situation, Pakistan has a central position in terms of trade in the region, while Russia wants to work with Pakistan as a “strategic partner”. In the meeting between the federal minister and the Russian ambassador, the possibilities regarding bilateral flight operation from Islamabad and Karachi to Moscow were also discussed. Federal Secretary Communications Ali Sher Mehsud was also present in the meeting who briefed the distinguished Ambassador on government policies and working of the Department of Communications on road network through China, Afghanistan, Central Asia and other countries.