Sarah Ferguson shares touching post about ‘dear friend’ Princess Diana

LONDON - Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has shared heartfelt tribute to Prince William and Prince Harry's mother Princess Diana. The Duchess of York turned to her social media accounts on Tuesday to share a moving tribute to her 'dear friend' Diana on what would have been her 63rd birthday, praising the late royal as a 'kindred spirit'. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mother Ferguson posted a throwback picture of herself alongside the late royal, who died aged 36 in August 1997 in a tragic car crash in Paris. Ferguson, who was known to have been close to Diana, wrote: "Happy birthday to my dear friend, Diana. You were a pillar of light and love. And what a legacy you have left behind. I will forever remember our laughter and the kindred, kind spirit I found in you. I am sure you are watching over us always. Rest in peace my friend." Andrew's ex-wife previously told the Sun: "I think first and foremost she'd be hugging her grandchildren and so proud of both her sons and their wives. "She'd be travelling between Santa Barbara and Kensington Palace. She would also be championing her causes when it came to children's charities." Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, popularly known as Fergie, has seemingly tested King Charles III's wife Queen Camilla's patience with her latest move. Charles and Diana's divorce was finalised in 1996. A year later, the Princess of Wales died in a car crash at age 36. While Charles and Camilla made their first public appearance in 1999, it would be a year later when the queen acknowledged the relationship. Charles and Camilla tied the knot in 2005. The queen didn't attend the civil ceremony. Princess Diana's biographer Andrew Morton, author of "The Queen: Her Life," told Fox News Digital: "There was considerable animus between the houses of the queen and Prince Charles over Camilla. [It was there] before [Princess] Diana died, and certainly after Diana died." The author went on: "The queen and her advisers, her courtiers, her private secretary – they all believed that Prince Charles should give up Camilla."

Ferguson went on: “She’d be travelling between Santa Barbara and Kensington Palace. She would also be championing her causes when it came to children’s charities.” For several years the press and public have speculated over the true nature of the relationship between two royal brothers William and Harry, and the woman who Princess Diana allegedly considered a key factor in the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles. The Duke of Sussex has also expressed his anger bout Camilla in his interviews and book ‘Spare’.