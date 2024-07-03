SC declares decision in death penalty null and void after 12 years

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declared the verdict in death sentence null and void thus releasing 12 prisoners.

Justice Jamal Mandokhel, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Naeem Afghan announced the decision.

Hence, the death sentence of Muhammad Ijaz aka Billa and the life imprisonment of Naseem Akhtar stood null and void.

In 2010, Muhammad Ijaz and Naseem Akhtar were proven guilty in the killing of the latter’s husband.

In the ruling, it was further said that according to their lawyers, no illicit relationship was proved between the two criminals. It was alleged that the deceased was not given a share of the family inheritance by the plaintiff, on which the deceased committed suicide.

The ruling mentioned that that there is a contradiction in the statements as the deceased had not registered any case against his wife and Muhammad Ijaz alias Billa.