Second Day matches held in 25th Men’s National Baseball C’ship

LAHORE - The 25th Men’s National Baseball Championship, being organized by the Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB), continued with thrilling matches on its second day at GHQ Rawalpindi Baseball Ground. Malik Anoosh, Coordinator of the Sports Board Punjab, graced the occasion as the chief guest. He was warmly received by PFB Secretary Syed Fakhar Ali Shah along with enthusiastic applause from all the players. The day began with a competitive match between HEC and KPK, which was won by HEC 4-2. For HEC, Raees Bashir, Ikram Ullah, Ashir Shirazi and Juniad played well while M Bilal and M Qasim did well for their team. In the second match, Punjab defeated Balochistan by 9-2. For Punjab, M Mazhar and M Ahmer scored 2 runs while M Bilal, M Nouman, Umar Waris, Umair Shah and Amir Bhatti played well. For Balochistan, Arslan and Rehan played well. Addressing the media, Fakhar Shah said that due to the elimination of three teams, the championship is proceeding with a two-match series each day to cope with the heat. The final match is scheduled for July 5.