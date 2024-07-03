Wednesday, July 03, 2024
Seven shops sealed over encroachment

Staff Reporter
July 03, 2024
SARGODHA    -   Anti-encroachment team of Municipal Corporation (MC) sealed seven shops during an ongoing operation launched against encroachment in the city on Tuesday. According to an MC spokesperson, the anti-encroachment team headed by MC regulation Zoya Masood Balouch visited various markets including Block No 8, Mian Khan Road, Ameen Bazaar, Muslim Bazaar, Sharbat Chowk Kutchery Bazaar, Liaquat Market and removed the encroachment established in front of ten shops and confiscated the goods as well. The team also sealed 7 shops over encroachment in Gol Chowk. Chief Officer MC Tariq Proya said that action would be continued against encroachments in the city and hefty fines would also be imposed.

