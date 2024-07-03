Wednesday, July 03, 2024
SIFC reviews progress in various sectors

Staff Reporter
July 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD    -   The Executive Committee of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) Tuesday reviewed progress in various sectors. The meeting was chaired by the Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives and attended by concerned federal and provincial stakeholders and high-level government officials. The Committee also reviewed the progress on various initiatives regarding developing inclusive human resources to support key sectors of the economy, an important pillar of SIFC for contribution towards socio-economic development. The ministries presented progress on various projects and policy-level initiatives, being steered through the forum of SIFC, and gave comprehensive plans to fast-track various matters. The committee also streamlined the decisions required from leadership through the Apex forum.

Staff Reporter

