Sindh IG holds a video link meeting at DIG  office

MIRPURKHAS - A video link meeting regarding holy month of Muharram was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of IG Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon .

According to press release issued here, DIG Mirpurkhas, Javed Sonharo Jaskani, SSP Mirpurkhas Captain (retd) Muhammad Asad Ali Chaudhry, SP Umarkot Asif Raza Baloch, SSP Tharparkar Shabbir Ahmed Sithar and a five-member delegation comprising religious scholars, and organizers of processions and congregations from the division participated in the meeting. The IG directed to arrange a contingency plan to maintain law and order during the holy month.