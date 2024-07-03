Wednesday, July 03, 2024
Sindh IG holds a video link meeting at DIG  office

APP
July 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

MIRPURKHAS   -   A video link meeting regarding holy month of Muharram was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of IG Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon .

 According to press release issued here, DIG Mirpurkhas, Javed Sonharo Jaskani, SSP Mirpurkhas Captain (retd) Muhammad Asad Ali Chaudhry, SP Umarkot Asif Raza Baloch, SSP Tharparkar Shabbir Ahmed Sithar and a five-member delegation comprising religious scholars, and organizers of processions and congregations from the division participated in the meeting.  The IG directed to arrange a contingency plan to maintain law and order during the holy month.

APP

