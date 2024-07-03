Sindh implements new taxes on air tickets, property, vehicles

KARACHI - The Sindh government has implemented a series of new tax measures for the fiscal year 2024-25, expected to generate an additional revenue of Rs76 billion. These new taxes will affect a wide range of sectors, including educational institutions, hospitals, insurance companies, and petrol pumps. Air travel: Passengers will be required to pay Rs50 on domestic air tickets and Rs400 on international tickets. Property sector: There will be new charges imposed on shops, flats, and land transactions. Businesses forming partnerships will need to pay a tax of Rs5,000.

Auto sector: Owners of cars and jeeps with engine capacities above 3000cc will be taxed Rs350,000, while locally manufactured vehicles with engine capacities of 2000cc will incur a Rs5,000 tax. Petrol pumps and CNG stations: These will face an annual tax of Rs20,000. This tax will also apply to farmhouses, private hospitals, clinics, guest houses, and event halls.

Educational institutions: Institutes charging an annual fee exceeding Rs500,000 will be subject to new taxes. Veterinary hospitals and gaming centres will also fall under the new tax regime.

These measures aim to bolster the Sindh Revenue Board’s collection, contributing to the province’s fiscal stability and funding for development projects. The new tax regime reflects the government’s efforts to broaden its tax base and improve public services through increased revenue.