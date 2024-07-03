Sindhi Language Authority distributes certificates among students

HYDERABAD - Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) on Tuesday distributed certificates among students of 3rd batch on completion of one month basic ‘Sindhi Language training course. The Chairman Sindhi Language Authority , Dr Ishaq Samejo said that learning process never ends and continuous learning is a process of life. He said that when we stop learning new things professionally/personally, literally, it would be the end of life, therefore it was mandatory for a man to learn new ideas, crafts and new languages, Samjeo said that language is naturally based on emotional and sensible attachments, however understanding its fundamental items was also essential. Teacher Nigah Aalam Shoro said that the one month course of Sindi learning was compilation of those contents which could not have be learned in future being taught in Sindhi Language Authority. Aqsa Malah said that this course has provided an opportunity to understand the teacher’s deep insight.