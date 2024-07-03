Wednesday, July 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sindhi Language Authority distributes certificates among students

APP
July 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD    -    Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) on Tuesday distributed certificates among students of 3rd  batch on completion of one month basic ‘Sindhi Language training course. The Chairman Sindhi Language Authority , Dr Ishaq Samejo said that learning process never ends and continuous learning is a process of life. He said that when we stop learning new things professionally/personally, literally, it would be the end of life, therefore it was mandatory  for a man to learn new ideas, crafts and new  languages, Samjeo said that language is naturally based on emotional and sensible attachments, however understanding its fundamental items  was also essential. Teacher Nigah Aalam Shoro said that the one month course of Sindi learning was compilation of those contents which could not have be learned in future being taught in Sindhi Language  Authority. Aqsa Malah said that this course has provided an opportunity to understand the teacher’s deep insight.

Maryam committed to making healthcare accessible to every Punjab citizen

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1719986078.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024