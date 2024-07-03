Wednesday, July 03, 2024
Special anti-polio drive launched following reported case in Keamari

APP
July 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   In response to a reported polio case in Keamari, a special polio eradication campaign has been launched by the Health Department of Sindh.

The Health Department has initiated a targeted campaign in Keamari district, administering polio drops to children under 5 years old until July 13. This action follows the recent discovery of a 3-year-old girl in Keamari contracting the poliovirus.

The campaign aims to immunize children across Keamari, including those with zero doses of polio vaccine, to prevent further outbreaks.

According to the Emergency Operations Center Sindh, two polio cases have been reported this year from Sindh— one from Shikarpur and another from Keamari  district.

A spokesperson for the EOC mentioned that environmental samples across 15 districts in Sindh, including seven in Karachi (Hyderabad, Sukkur, Jamshoro,  Jacobabad, Badin, Qambar, Mirpur Khas, and Shikarpur), have confirmed the presence of poliovirus strains. This proactive campaign underscores Karachi’s efforts to combat polio and protect children’s health amidst ongoing challenges.

Maryam committed to making healthcare accessible to every Punjab citizen

