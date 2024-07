HYDERABAD - The SSP Hyderabad Farrukh Ali Lanjar has dismissed seven policemen from service in addition to deducting 1-year service of3 cops and stopping salary increment of 2 others owing to their negligence in duty.

The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Tuesday that during a hearing of complaints against policemen at his office, the SSP issued censure and warnings to 15 cops besides giving final show cause notice to as many other cops.