Wednesday, July 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SSP meets Imamia jirga to ensure peace during Muharram

APP
July 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR     -   SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar met with a representative delegation of the Imamia Jirga, led by Zahid Ali Akhunzada regarding Muharram preparations.

Emphasising the importance of peace, Zulfiqar stated that the Capital City Police Peshawar is utilising all available resources to ensure safety during this critical period.

He praised the Imamia Jirga for its consistently positive role in maintaining citywide peace, acknowledging their commendable efforts.

He assured that the police would continue to perform their duties diligently to uphold peace and security, expressing gratitude for the Jirga’s ongoing support in promoting harmony in the community.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1719986078.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024