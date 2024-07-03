Wednesday, July 03, 2024
Stolen vehicle traced, returned to owner

Agencies
July 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE    -   The lost and found centre of Safe City Authority (SCA), taking immediate action, located a stolen vehicle and returned it to its owner here on Tuesday. According to the details, a citizen from the Sabzazar area reported the theft of a vehicle to the emergency helpline (15). The safe city lost and found centre initiated the search for the vehicle based on the provided details. Meanwhile, a report of an abandoned vehicle was also received from the Nishtar Colony. The department compared both reports and confirmed the vehicle’s identity. Upon matching the information, the vehicle was returned to its owner through the police. A spokesperson for the safe city lost and found centre said it had reunited over 5,000 individuals and items with their owners.

Citizens were urged to immediately report any missing item or person to 15, the spokesperson added.

Agencies

