Taiwan is an inalienable part of China

Recently, the leader of the Taiwan region has frequently made separatist rhetoric for “Taiwan independence”, falsely asserting that “the two sides of the Taiwan Strait should not be subordinate to each other”, inciting Taiwanese society to oppose the so-called “Chinese military threat and diplomatic suppression”. By fabricating so-called responses to the “Mainland threat” and other false narratives, he attempts to deceive the people on the island and mislead international opinion. Essentially, he is seeking “independence by relying on external forces” and “independence by military means”. Meanwhile, certain external forces have frequently played the “Taiwan card”, emboldening and supporting “Taiwan independence” separatist activities in an attempt to “contain China with Taiwan”. It’s obvious that “Taiwan independence” separatism and external interference are the major sources of instability in the Taiwan Straits.

Taiwan has been an inalienable part of China’s territory since ancient times and it has never been a country. China had already exercised effective jurisdiction over Taiwan during the Yuan Dynasty in the 13th century. In 1894, Japan launched the Sino-Japanese War and forced China to cede Taiwan. In 1943, China, the United States, and the United Kingdom issued the Cairo Declaration, which clearly stipulates that “all the territories Japan has stolen from China, including Taiwan, shall be restored to China”. Subsequently, in 1945, the Potsdam Proclamation, issued by China, the United States and the United Kingdom, stipulated in Article 8 that “the terms of the Cairo Declaration shall be carried out”. In the same year, Japan announced its surrender, unconditionally accepted the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Proclamation, and returned Taiwan to China. From then on, Taiwan has been under the jurisdiction of Chinese sovereignty. These documents, which have international legal validity, constituted an integral part of the post-war international order and also laid the legal foundation for Taiwan to be an inalienable part of China.

On October 1, 1949, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) was founded, becoming the successor to the Republic of China (1912-1949), and the Central People’s Government became the only legitimate government of the whole of China. The new government replaced the previous KMT regime in a situation where China, as a subject under international law, did not change and China’s sovereignty and inherent territory did not change. As a natural result, the government of the PRC should enjoy and exercise China’s full sovereignty, which includes its sovereignty over Taiwan. As a result of the civil war in China in the late 1940s and the interference of external forces, the two sides of the Taiwan Straits have fallen into a state of protracted political confrontation. But the sovereignty and territory of China have never been divided and will never be divided, and Taiwan’s status as part of China’s territory has never changed and will never be allowed to change.

At its 26th session in October 1971, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 2758, which undertook “to restore all its rights to the People’s Republic of China and to recognize the representatives of its Government as the only legitimate representatives of China to the United Nations, and to expel forthwith the representatives of Chiang Kai-shek from the place which they unlawfully occupy at the United Nations and in all the organizations related to it”. This resolution settled once and for all the political, legal, and procedural issues of China’s representation in the UN, and it covered the whole country, including Taiwan. It also spelled out that China has one single seat in the UN, so there is no such thing as “two Chinas” or “one China, one Taiwan”. The specialized agencies of the UN later adopted further resolutions restoring to the PRC its lawful seat and expelling the representatives of the Taiwan authorities.

Since the adoption of United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758, the United Nations and its specialized agencies, as well as other intergovernmental organizations, have adhered to this resolution, consistently recognizing that Taiwan is a province of China and not granting any form of representation to the Taiwan authorities in the international community. The United Nations Office of Legal Affairs has issued multiple legal opinions clearly stating that “Taiwan is a part of China,” “Taiwan, as a province of China, has no independent status,” “the Taiwan authorities do not enjoy any form of governmental status,” and “if it is necessary to refer to ‘Taiwan’ in Secretariat documents, the term ‘Taiwan Province of China’ must be used.” For decades, the UN Secretary-General and spokespersons have also clearly stated that the UN adheres to the One-China principle guided by UN General Assembly Resolution 2758.

The One-China principle is the fundamental premise and political foundation for China to establish and develop relations with all other countries. All the 183 countries that have established diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China have politically committed to the One-China principle and incorporated it into their diplomatic communiqués, joint statements, and other political documents. And at the same time all of them severed so-called “diplomatic” relations with Taiwan. The China-US Joint Communique on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations, published in December 1978, states: “The Government of the United States of America acknowledges the Chinese position that there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China.” It also states: “The United States of America recognizes the Government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal Government of China”. This is a political commitment by the United States, forming the political foundation of Sino-US relations and being the original meaning of the US One-China policy.

No matter how the situation on the island of Taiwan changes, no matter who is in power, it cannot change the fact that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one China, nor can it change the basic pattern and development direction of cross-strait relations, nor can it stop the historical trend of China’s eventual reunification. Whoever in Taiwan seeks “Taiwan independence” is splitting China’s territory and will be severely punished by history and law.

Since taking office, the new leader of the Taiwan region has clung to the “Taiwan Independence” party platform, stubbornly stuck to the “Taiwan Independence” separatist stance, refused to recognize the One-China principle and the “1992 Consensus”, and has even tried to align and cooperate with external forces. By fabricating false narratives such as the “Mainland threat”, and spreading false information to attack and smear the Mainland, he has attempted to incite confrontation between the two sides of the Taiwan Straits.

Currently, some external forces are trying to play the “Taiwan card”, using Taiwan as a pawn to contain China’s development and progress and to hinder the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. As a signatory of the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Proclamation, the United States should be well aware of the historical and legal fact that Taiwan belongs to China. However, in the 45 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United States, the United States has repeatedly reneged on its commitment not to support “Taiwan independence”, openly conducted military contacts with Taiwan under the pretext of “arms sales” and “military assistance”, heavily armed Taiwan, and emboldened “Taiwan independence” separatist forces to seek independence. The attempt is to obstruct China’s reunification and is doomed to fail.

The Taiwan issue is China’s internal affair and the core of China’s core interests. Pakistan is China’s ironclad brother and strategic partner, and successive Pakistani governments have consistently and firmly supported China’s stance on the Taiwan issue, adhering to the One-China principle, recognizing Taiwan as an inalienable part of China’s territory, and supporting the Chinese government’s efforts to achieve national reunification. China highly appreciates this. We believe that regardless of the changes in the situation in the Taiwan Straits and the international landscape, Pakistani friends will firmly support the Chinese people’s just cause of opposing “Taiwan independence” separatist activities and striving for national reunification, implement the important consensus between the leaders of the two countries through practical actions, and work together with China to build a closer China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future in the New Era.

Yang Yundong

The writer is the Consul General of China in Karachi.