TIKA extends support to RWU by upgrading Zoological Diversity Lab and Animal Shelter Project

Rawalpindi - The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has extended its support to the Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) by upgrading the Zoological Diversity Laboratory and Animal Shelter Project, informed varsity spokesperson on Tuesday. This initiative aims to enhance the university’s educational and research facilities, providing significant benefits to women from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds, and enabling them to acquire degrees with practical skills and expertise, she said. The upgraded laboratory, which includes the establishment of a Tissue Culture Laboratory and a Histology Laboratory, was inaugurated by TIKA Vice President Dr. Ümit Naci YORULMAZ at the RWU campus. These laboratories are integral to the main research lab, specifically designated for MPhil and PhD research work, she added. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ümit Naci Yorulmaz, who specially came from Turkey for the inauguration of the project, stated that, “I am very pleased that we are part of a project aimed at empowering young women in Pakistan, who represent the future of the country.”

He extended gratitude to Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal and Dr. Samina, Chairperson Zoology Department, for involving TIKA in this initiative to empower women. Dr. Yorulmaz highlighted the enduring support of the Pakistani government and people for Turkey, particularly after the earthquake. He emphasized TIKA’s commitment to women empowerment projects under the directives of President Tayyip Erdo?an and the First Lady of Turkey, noting that since 1992, TIKA has implemented over 30,000 projects, with a significant focus on empowering women.” Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal, Vice Chancellor RWU, expressed gratitude to TIKA for their support, highlighting the positive impact this project will have on the university’s research endeavors and overall academic environment. She emphasized that the laboratory will never be underutilized, adding that RWU has also offered collaborations with other institutions’ zoology departments for research. Dr. Anila also pointed out that RWU, having been upgraded from a college, is striving to upgrade its infrastructure to meet university standards, with this project marking a significant step forward. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities such as inverted and digital microscopes, laminar flow hoods, and a CO2 incubator, the new labs are set to significantly advance the research capabilities at RWU.

Additionally, maintenance work has been completed on the lab’s ceiling to address seepage issues, ensuring a conducive environment for research activities. The project, with a budget exceeding 1.5 million Pakistani rupees, reflects TIKA’s commitment to supporting educational advancements and fostering international collaboration.