Wednesday, July 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Traffic cop shot dead in Peshawar

APP
July 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   A traffic policeman was shot dead by unidentified armed men here on Tuesday.

Police said the incident occurred at Ring Road’s Kabootar Chowk where traffic cop Muhammad Tahir was returning home after his shift. The armed men shot multiple fires at the cop, killing him on the scene.

A heavy contingent of police reached the scene after receiving information about the shooting, and the body of the deceased traffic cop was shifted to the hospital.

Police said a detailed investigation will be carried out into the tragic incident and perpetrators involved will be brought to justice.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1719986078.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024