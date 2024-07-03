Two drug-peddlers arrested after recovery of ice, weapons

KARACHI - A spokesman for the Excise and Narcotics Control Department on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two drug-peddlers near Hub Chowki, Karachi, and recovered two kilograms of Ice (Crystal Methamphetamine)from their possession.

The Excise Narcotics Control team arrested the two suspects while acting on a tip-off and recovered two kilgrams of Ice, weapons and other goods from their possession. A case had been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and investigation had been started.