Wednesday, July 03, 2024
Two drug-peddlers arrested after recovery of ice, weapons

APP
July 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   A spokesman for the Excise and Narcotics Control Department on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two drug-peddlers near Hub Chowki, Karachi, and recovered two kilograms of Ice (Crystal Methamphetamine)from their possession.

The Excise Narcotics Control team arrested the two suspects while acting on a tip-off and recovered two kilgrams of Ice, weapons and other goods from their possession. A case had been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and investigation had been started.

