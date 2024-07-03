Wednesday, July 03, 2024
Two martyred in dacoits attack at police picket in Kandhkot

Web Desk
1:44 PM | July 03, 2024
National

Two policemen were martyred and four others sustained wounds as dacoits attacked their picket in Darrar, Kandhkot.

According to the SSP Kashmore, dacoits attacked Darrar police picket in Kandhot, which resulted in the martyrdom of two policemen and injuries to four others.

In retaliatory fire, a dacoit named Mawali Bhayo was killed and few were injured.

Following the attack, the police have surrounded the dens of the dacoits. Meanwhile, the bodies and the injured were shifted to Kandhkot Hospital.

In a shocking incident, a group of dacoits attacked a police picket in Khairpur and deprived policemen of their valuables including weapons, bullets, cash and motorcycles.

As per details, dacoits attacked a police picket near Pir Jo Goth in Sindh’s Khairpur district and took the cops hostage and tortured a cop over resistance.

The cops took away weapons, bullets, cash and motorcycles and fled the scene safely.

After getting information about the attack, SHO Pir Jo Goth sent a contingent of police for the arrest of dacoits.

KP Governor desires to launch cargo service b/w Pakistan, Tajikistan

The law and order situation of Sindh especially of katcha area is worsening with every passing day as the dacoits continue to abduct people for ransom, while the police ‘failed’ to maintain law and order situation.

